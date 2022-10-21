IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15

  • Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26

  • Ukrainian national baseball team on tour in New York

    02:11

  • Pilot survives after ejecting from F-35 crash near Utah Air Force base

    01:31

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed apologizes for comments about Hondurans

    01:46

  • ‘Never tell me the odds!’ California bakery creates 6-foot replica of Han Solo out of bread

    00:52

  • Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?

    04:43

  • Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

    01:33

  • Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  • Appeals court denies Sen. Graham's request to avoid Georgia elections investigations subpoena 

    00:29

  • Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead

    02:22

  • ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp

    05:41

  • Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 2004

    01:43

  • Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave

    01:25

  • Seattle air quality ranked world's worst as wildfires burn nearby

    01:42

  • Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man

    01:15

  • Health experts warn of new Omicron subvariants as winter approaches

    02:38

  • Search for missing Princeton student continues

    01:47

NBC News Channel

Michigan family of 4 missing after ‘abnormal’ 911 call, police say

01:56

Authorities are on the lookout for a Fremont, Michigan, family who has been reported missing for several days. Police say the father, Anthony Cirigliano, made an “abnormal” call to 911 saying he had information about September 11th. WOOD's Kyle Mitchell reports.Oct. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15

  • Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26

  • Ukrainian national baseball team on tour in New York

    02:11

  • Pilot survives after ejecting from F-35 crash near Utah Air Force base

    01:31

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed apologizes for comments about Hondurans

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All