IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    'It's devastating': Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'

    02:32

  • Jackson Women's Health doctor responds to decision overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:25

  • Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    01:55

  • Pelosi criticizes 'hypocrisy' of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:13

  • Supreme Court leaves abortion exceptions up to states after overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:17

  • Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    03:16

  • Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

    04:48

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • What happens when women are denied abortions?

    08:30

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

    12:10

  • Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs nation's strictest abortion ban into law 

    02:27

  • Pelosi banned from receiving Holy Communion over abortion rights

    00:24

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Oklahoma passes strictest anti-abortion bill in U.S., awaits Governor Stitt's signature

    03:16

  • Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law

    02:38

NBC News

'It's devastating': Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

02:57

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacts to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and how it will impact her state's laws about abortion access.June 24, 2022

  • Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    'It's devastating': Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'

    02:32

  • Jackson Women's Health doctor responds to decision overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:25

  • Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    01:55

  • Pelosi criticizes 'hypocrisy' of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All