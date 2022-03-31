IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years 

    04:03

  • Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years

    01:59

  • North Dakota high school senior takes 92-year-old great-grandma to prom

    01:01

  • Chris Rock performs in Boston after Oscars incident

    01:40

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

    01:12

  • Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings

    04:47

  • California ambulance worker accused of sexually assaulting teen during ride to hospital

    02:09

  • ‘One big bang’: Witness describes storm that ripped through Arkansas

    01:38

  • Woman looks for answers 42 years after her sister's murder

    01:53

  • Hammer attack survivor describes brutal attack on New York subway stairs

    04:04

  • Former Texas high school student receives $90K settlement after being forced to write out Pledge of Allegiance

    01:23

  • Body of missing Virginia woman found, police seek ex-boyfriend

    01:24

  • Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high

    04:47

  • People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 

    14:24

  • Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death

    03:04

  • Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park

    03:43

  • Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.

    03:06

  • 14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet

    02:27

  • How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap

    05:24

NBC News

Michigan home raided in connection to threats against judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping case

00:58

Several items were removed from a Michigan home after a search warrant was issued for the residence. The raid is allegedly tied to threats received by the judge and attorneys in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping case.March 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years 

    04:03

  • Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years

    01:59

  • North Dakota high school senior takes 92-year-old great-grandma to prom

    01:01

  • Chris Rock performs in Boston after Oscars incident

    01:40

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

    01:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All