NBC News Channel

At least 4 killed, 2 injured in Michigan house explosion

01:40

Officials are investigating a powerful explosion that killed at least four people and injured two others at a home in Northfield Township, Mich. WDIV’s Jacqueline Francis spoke with a neighbor who detailed the aftermath of the blast.Dec. 31, 2023

