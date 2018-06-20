Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Immigration

Michigan mom shares account of caring for migrant children separated from parents

Christine, a foster mother in Michigan who has been taking in unaccompanied migrant children since 2016, shares her experiences taking care of children who are being separated from their parents at the border.Jun.20.2018

Immigration issues

  • Full Panel: Abolishing ICE new litmus test for Democrats?

    07:33

  • Full Engel: People fleeing 'war-zone dynamic' in Central America

    05:42

  • King: 'Absolutely' we should examine ICE

    01:18

  • Lankford: 'We know where every single child is'

    02:00

  • Full King Interview: 'We had the votes' for border wall

    08:30

  • Full Lankford: 'Vast majority' of migrants coming for economic reasons

    09:40

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News