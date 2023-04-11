IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections

Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections

Dozens of employees at an Escanaba, Mich., mill have fallen ill with respiratory symptoms due to the fungal infection blastomycosis. WLUC's Annette Giachino reports.April 11, 2023

    Michigan paper mill workers hit with fungal lung infections

