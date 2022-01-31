Michigan's Oakland University apologizes after scholarship announcement gaffe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michigan's Oakland University apologizes after scholarship announcement gaffe01:33
An email from Oakland University mistakenly told 5,500 students they'd received the Presidential Platinum Scholar Award, which would cover nearly all tuition. WDIV's Priya Mann reports.Jan. 31, 2022
