  • McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength

    Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens

    House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel

  • ‘They look a lot like a tank’: Deal to send U.S. armored infantry vehicles to Ukraine

  • Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol

  • Speaker confirmation vote may finally allow members to be sworn in tonight, Rep.-elect says

  • Kevin McCarthy ‘appears to have the gavel within his reach’: Chuck Todd

  • McCarthy’s Super PAC deal is ‘the swampiest thing’: Full Panel

  • Full Rep. Johnson: Constituents want a House that looks like we’re ‘big boys and big girls’

  • Chuck Todd: ‘We’re trapped in our own Punxsutawney on the Potomac’

  • Biden, McConnell celebrate infrastructure 'bipartisanship' in Kentucky

  • After six losses, McCarthy backers pledge support on 'the 7th vote, the 8th vote': Full Rep. Bice

  • Democrats join Republican coalition to pick Ohio House speaker

  • Full Panel: ‘GOP struggles to get its House together'

  • House adjourns after sixth failed speaker vote until 8 p.m.

  • House speakership battle is going to be ‘good' for GOP 'long term': Full Comer Interview

  • Trump is the ‘indirect cause of why Kevin McCarthy has this level of heartburn’

  • Chuck Todd: The lights are on in the House, but nobody's home

  • Biden, Jeffries and Schumer are the ‘only' winners in McCarthy fight, GOP congressman says

  • Full Panel: House speaker vote is ‘not just a referendum on McCarthy’

Meet the Press NOW

Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss receiving the President Citizens Medal and the upcoming Senate seat opening. “My eyes are focused on ‘24, not as a candidate but someone working to protect the voice and the vote of every citizen in our state."Jan. 6, 2023

Best of NBC News

