Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet

Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation01:21
- Now Playing
Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet01:43
- UP NEXT
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders01:43
FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon06:05
Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel05:45
Nicaragua sends 222 political prisoners to the U.S.04:49
Philadelphia schools under fire after teens display racist behavior in video02:59
Best friend of Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial03:07
Tornadoes rip through southeast U.S.02:05
Burt Bacharach, legendary pop composer, dead at 94 years old01:41
Does race impact home appraisals?02:18
New Jersey teen’s suicide days after school hallway attack sparks walkouts01:55
Southwest Airlines questioned by Congress after holiday travel chaos02:04
Chinese surveillance balloon debris reveals antennas capable of collecting intelligence02:16
Lawmakers introduce bill banning term 'LatinX'02:44
U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later05:07
Boston mayor names Reparations Task Force01:28
Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting01:16
Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog01:08
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting02:32
Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation01:21
- Now Playing
Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet01:43
- UP NEXT
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders01:43
FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon06:05
Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel05:45
Nicaragua sends 222 political prisoners to the U.S.04:49
Play All