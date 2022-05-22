Deadly tornado in Michigan leaves behind major damage

- Now Playing
Deadly tornado in Michigan leaves behind major damage01:23
- UP NEXT
Multiple injured, major damage left behind after Michigan tornado01:12
TODAY takes a sunset fishing cruise around Hilton Head Island04:27
21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend01:26
29 million at risk for severe weather, with chance of tornadoes01:05
Record heat continues to spread across the US00:54
New Mexico wildfire, largest in country, continues to grow02:18
Summer-like heat could set records in parts of US00:51
Severe thunderstorms threaten 62 million in Northeast00:54
Firefighters continue battle against California wildfire00:51
Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer01:49
Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California03:13
Fast-moving Southern California wildfire destroys homes01:04
House collapses into ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks01:31
Spring heat expected to reach record highs in the Midwest01:24
Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought00:31
New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions02:05
Parts of the Midwest could see record high temperatures this week01:17
Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters04:17
Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary05:18
- Now Playing
Deadly tornado in Michigan leaves behind major damage01:23
- UP NEXT
Multiple injured, major damage left behind after Michigan tornado01:12
TODAY takes a sunset fishing cruise around Hilton Head Island04:27
21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend01:26
29 million at risk for severe weather, with chance of tornadoes01:05
Record heat continues to spread across the US00:54
Play All