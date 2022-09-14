IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan woman ‘shocked’ after ‘radicalized’ father fatally shot by police after killing wife

Michigan woman ‘shocked’ after ‘radicalized’ father fatally shot by police after killing wife

A Michigan woman said she was “shocked” after her father was fatally shot by police after he killed her mother. The daughter blamed the incident on a QAnon conspiracy theory and warned others to watch out for signs of loved ones spiraling.Sept. 14, 2022

