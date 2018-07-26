Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Immigration
Migrant children remain in custody as reunification deadline passes
More than 900 children remain in U.S. custody after their parents were deported, despite a court order to reunite them. NBC's Jay Gray reports.
Immigration issues
Migrant children remain in custody as reunification deadline passes01:35
Sessions announces arrest of undocumented immigrants involved in identity theft01:56
Hundreds of migrants claim ‘victory’ after storming border fence00:44
After being separated at the border, 1 family who fled violence start new chapter04:15
Audio: Undocumented mothers plead to be reunited with children05:43
364 migrant children reunited with families, government says00:28
Play All