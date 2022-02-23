IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Migrants awaiting travel papers clash with National Guard in Mexico

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Clues to Putin’s next move might be found in his recent actions

    01:44

  • New images of violence in separatist regions of Ukraine

    01:49

  • Putin insists on Russia’s right to be in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

  • Mount Etna erupts sending ash, smoke six miles high

    00:39

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on allies to impose sanctions on Russia

    01:49

  • All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions

    01:37

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31

  • Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

    02:57

  • Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force

    00:51

  • U.S., Russia trade accusations over Ukraine crisis at U.N. Security Council

    02:25

  • Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent

    04:14

  • England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive

    01:30

  • England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says

    02:47

  • 82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border

    00:45

  • Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia

    01:07

NBC News

Migrants awaiting travel papers clash with National Guard in Mexico

00:47

Mexican armed forces clashed with a group of mostly Cuban, Central American, Venezuelan and Haitian migrants who were waiting for migratory documents in the southern city of Tapachula on Tuesday.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Migrants awaiting travel papers clash with National Guard in Mexico

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Clues to Putin’s next move might be found in his recent actions

    01:44

  • New images of violence in separatist regions of Ukraine

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All