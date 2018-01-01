Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

World

Migrants from caravan celebrate as 8 members allowed to enter U.S.

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America celebrate as 8 women and children were allowed to enter the U.S. to seek asylum.May.01.2018

World News

  • Migrants from caravan celebrate as 8 members allowed to enter U.S.

    01:01

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran lied about ending nuclear weapons program

    01:59

  • Trump: Iran deal is an ‘unacceptable situation,’ ‘horrible agreement‘

    01:50

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran Lied About Nuclear Weapons

    01:11

  • Trump takes credit for Korea nuclear talks

    05:12

  • Dozens killed and wounded in Kabul suicide blasts

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.