Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
World
Migrants from caravan celebrate as 8 members allowed to enter U.S.
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America celebrate as 8 women and children were allowed to enter the U.S. to seek asylum.
World News
Migrants from caravan celebrate as 8 members allowed to enter U.S.01:01
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran lied about ending nuclear weapons program01:59
Trump: Iran deal is an ‘unacceptable situation,’ ‘horrible agreement‘01:50
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran Lied About Nuclear Weapons01:11
Trump takes credit for Korea nuclear talks05:12
Dozens killed and wounded in Kabul suicide blasts00:35
Play All
Best of NBC News
Best of NBC News
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.