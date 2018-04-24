Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Europe
Migrants rescued by Italian coast guard off the Libyan coast
The Italian coast guard rescued 63 migrants from a capsized boat off the Libyan coast as calm seas mean more boats heading to Europe.
European Migrant Crisis
Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets: Europe Battles to Control Refugee Crisis01:49
Drone Captures Surge of Refugee Dinghies Landing in Lesbos01:09
Europe's Refugee Deal Sparks More Tension01:29
Syrian Refugee Tripped By Camerawoman Gets New Life as Soccer Coach02:18
Tens of Thousands of Refugees and Migrants Flood Croatia01:07
Croatian Troops Move in on Border with Hungary as Migrants Scramble to Find New Homes02:51
Play All
Best of NBC News
Best of NBC News
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.