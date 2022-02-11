IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

07:35

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin sat down with Lester Holt ahead of the Beijing Games to talk about her mindset going into the competition, where she finds joy in ski racing and the song that's stuck in her head before leaving the gate.Feb. 11, 2022

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All