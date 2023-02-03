IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Mike Pompeo says there was a 'peaceful transition of power' on Jan. 6

02:00

In an interview with Sky News' Beth Rigby, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was a "peaceful transition of power" amid the January 6th attack. Pompeo also condemned the "acts of violence" on that day, adding he hopes "they'll be prosecuted appropriately for doing that."Feb. 3, 2023

