Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force00:51
UP NEXT
U.S., Russia trade accusations over Ukraine crisis at U.N. Security Council02:25
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis01:35
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'02:35
82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border00:45
Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia01:07
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine05:10
A War in Ukraine May Raise Prices in the U.S.01:58
New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order00:50
Russia and Ukraine on the brink of war02:30
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'11:16
Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’03:00
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'02:42
The lights are blinking red all over Europe01:22
Harris meets with Zelenskyy, says U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine03:58
What is the background to conflict between Russia and Ukraine?02:34
Biden: We have reason to believe Russia plans to attack Ukraine ‘in the coming days’02:54
Russia announces nuclear drills as tensions with Ukraine intensify02:46
Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’02:22
Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force00:51
Unmarked military vehicles drove in convoys through the outskirts of the capital of the Russian-backed self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force00:51
UP NEXT
U.S., Russia trade accusations over Ukraine crisis at U.N. Security Council02:25
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis01:35
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'02:35
82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border00:45