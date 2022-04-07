Military equipment en route to Poland to support U.S. armored brigade
01:18
Equipment and vehicles from the U.S. armored brigade arrived in Denmark en route to Poland. They will be used to support the deployment of a U.S. armored brigade in Europe. The equipment is part of an effort called Atlantic Resolve which involves the routine, pre-planned rotation of U.S. Army units to Europe.April 7, 2022
Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians
01:32
PedWest border crossing open to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war
01:01
Now Playing
Military equipment en route to Poland to support U.S. armored brigade
01:18
UP NEXT
Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw
02:55
Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka
01:48
Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes