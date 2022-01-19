IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

    04:51

  • U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike

    01:19

  • NYC teen gets 14 to life for murder of college student Tessa Majors

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Military vehicle rollover leaves 2 Marines dead, multiple injured

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

    02:58

  • University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

  • California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles

    00:57

  • Body found in search for missing Virginia store clerk Ahrea'l Smith

    01:08

  • St. Paul prepares for trial of Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:38

  • Three teens dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Houston-area home

    00:49

  • Florida woman describes surviving bear attack

    02:07

  • Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections

    03:43

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map

    04:19

  • White House launches free at-home Covid test website

    03:56

  • New York attorney general uncovers ‘significant evidence’ of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe

    03:35

  • Biden set to give news conference as he marks one year in office

    05:08

  • Texas wildfire threatens homes, causes evacuations

    00:41

  • Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

    03:41

  • Three teens found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Houston

    01:07

  • Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

    01:47

NBC News Channel

Military vehicle rollover leaves 2 Marines dead, multiple injured

01:23

A Military vehicle rollover left two Marines dead and multiple injured in North Carolina. The incident happened near Camp LeJeune after the seven-ton military vehicle lost control while making a right turn. Highway patrol is conducting an investigation.Jan. 19, 2022

  • Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

    04:51

  • U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike

    01:19

  • NYC teen gets 14 to life for murder of college student Tessa Majors

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Military vehicle rollover leaves 2 Marines dead, multiple injured

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

    02:58

  • University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All