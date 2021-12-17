Millions sign petition calling for clemency of truck driver sentenced to 110 years after fatal Colorado crash
More than three million people have signed the petition demanding a lighter sentence for driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, just days after he was sentenced to 110 years for a deadly crash caused in part by failed brakes. KUSA's Luis de Leon reports.Dec. 17, 2021
