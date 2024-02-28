IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Father of 12-year-old who was found dead and malnourished arrested
Father of 12-year-old who was found dead and malnourished arrested

Romuan Jovaes Moye was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his son Jacarie Robinson. Authorities say the 12-year-old boy was found malnourished and wrapped in blankets inside a home on Milwaukee’s north side.Feb. 28, 2024

