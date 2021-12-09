Milwaukee officers find four people dead in apparent murder-suicide

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial00:24
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial03:07
Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute00:37
Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee02:07
Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Manhattan01:58
Driver found dead in car stuck just feet from Niagara Falls01:53
Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees01:34
Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths04:46
Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder01:55
Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife01:23
New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial01:33
Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter01:40
Mother of Daunte Wright is first witness to testify in Kim Potter trial07:13
Starbucks employees to decide whether to form the chain's first U.S. union in Buffalo07:06
Vehicle hangs on rocks just 50 yards from brink of Niagara Falls00:51
Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson03:19
Investigators identify creator of 'anthony_shots' social media account cited in Delphi teen slayings investigation01:15
Murder charges filed in brutal Baltimore church stabbing01:55
'My heart stopped': Plumber receives $20,000 reward after finding money in Joel Osteen's church01:18
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Milwaukee officers find four people dead in apparent murder-suicide01:34
Four people, including a child, were found dead inside a Milwaukee home by police officers performing a welfare check. WTMJ reports.Dec. 9, 2021
Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial00:24
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial03:07
Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute00:37
Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee02:07
Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Manhattan01:58
Driver found dead in car stuck just feet from Niagara Falls01:53