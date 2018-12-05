U.S. news

Milwaukee reporter makes half-court shot at Harlem Globetrotters preview

Shaun Gallagher of WTMJ was previewing an upcoming Harlem Globetrotters show when he nailed a backwards half-court shot.Dec. 5, 2018

  • Watch reporter make amazing half-court shot on live TV

    00:46

  • Witnesses capture violent Alaska earthquake and aftermath

    01:17

  • Watch giant clock come crashing as crew attempts bell tower installation

    00:32

  • Germany’s Angela Merkel grounded by inflight scare on way to G-20

    00:41

  • Gender-reveal stunt sparked 47,000-acre wildfire that did $8M in damage

    00:53

  • Watch: White Kansas official tells black woman he is part of 'master race’

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All