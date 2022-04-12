IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 13 people injured in NYC subway station shooting; undetonated devices found

Minnesota investigators release new bodycam footage of Amir Locke shooting

01:28

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released new bodycam video, hundreds of photos and other evidence related to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke. KARE's Jennifer Hoff reports.April 12, 2022

