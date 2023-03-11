IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota man allegedly uses moose antler, shovel to fatally beat man

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision

    03:31

  • Silicon Valley Bank customer used personal funds to pay employees due to shutdown

    03:58

  • Parents warn of gaming console with hidden racist and sexual content

    05:13

  • Slavery law used to rule frozen embryos can be considered property

    02:04

  • Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding

    04:04

  • 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for unlawful conduct

    01:39

  • DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

    04:39

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. economy adds 311,000 jobs in February

    03:52

  • Oscars 2023: Who is expected to win the top awards?

    01:59

  • Alex Murdaugh’s legal team appeals his murder convictions

    03:15

  • Breaking down Biden’s 2024 budget plan

    02:22

  • Suspect in custody after car ends up inside airport terminal building

    00:29

  • Video shows man punch a passenger on Southwest Airlines flight

    03:16

  • Major U.S. cities cracking down on missing and fake license plates

    02:58

  • ‘I waited a long time for this day’: Wrongfully convicted man freed in Brooklyn

    01:47

  • Former Sesame Street writer teaches kids about dangers of gun violence

    01:57

  • FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier

    01:44

  • Mexican cartel responsible for kidnapping four Americans appears to apologize, official says

    02:07

NBC News Channel

Minnesota man allegedly uses moose antler, shovel to fatally beat man

02:09

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said 27-year-old Levi William Axtell turned himself in to police for the death of 77-year-old Lawrence Scully. Authorities say Axtell claimed he beat Scully using a moose antler and a shovel. KBJR’s Cara Kopp reports.March 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Minnesota man allegedly uses moose antler, shovel to fatally beat man

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision

    03:31

  • Silicon Valley Bank customer used personal funds to pay employees due to shutdown

    03:58

  • Parents warn of gaming console with hidden racist and sexual content

    05:13

  • Slavery law used to rule frozen embryos can be considered property

    02:04

  • Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding

    04:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All