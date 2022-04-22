IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Man killed 4 in murder-suicide at Minnesota home, police say

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

    03:15

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04

  • Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11

  • Oldest Texas death row inmate to be executed for 1990 killing of officer

    04:18

  • Watch: Rally at Michigan State Capitol demands justice for Patrick Lyoya

    01:15

  • Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • 13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

    01:45

  • Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight

    01:20

  • What we know about parachute demonstration that triggered Capitol evacuation

    00:54

  • Arizona wildfire rages amid relentless winds

    01:32

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

NBC News Channel

Man killed 4 in murder-suicide at Minnesota home, police say

01:45

Officials in Duluth, Minnesota, say Taylor Cole-Skogstad is suspected of killing four family members while they slept before killing himself.April 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Man killed 4 in murder-suicide at Minnesota home, police say

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

    03:15

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All