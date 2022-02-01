One student dead after ‘tragic’ shooting at Minnesota school
02:00
One student is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a Minnesota school. Police Chief Jay Henthorne called it a “tragic day in the city of Richfield.” Officials are searching for suspects and the incident is under investigation.Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Student describes hearing gunshots that left 2 officers dead at Virginia campus
02:45
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats
01:25
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism
04:05
Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’
04:40
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says