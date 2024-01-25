IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop

02:46

Hennepin County officials say Minnesota State Patrol trooper Ryan Londregan faces multiple charges including murder and assault after the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop.Jan. 25, 2024

