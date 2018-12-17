Miss Spain makes history as first transgender Miss Universe competitor

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, becomes first transgender Miss Universe competitor
This year’s pageant, themed, "Empowered Women," saw Spain’s Angela Ponce, 27, become the first transgender competitor in the history of the contest.
