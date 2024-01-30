IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Authorities locate missing Kentucky girl after mother found dead

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06

  • Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

    01:41

  • Five suspects arrested in Mojave Desert murders

    02:12

  • Medical world concerned after U.S. sells helium stockpile

    03:57

  • Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks

    04:03

  • Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    01:57

  • Terrifying ride as L.A. woman tries to stop dognappers

    01:29

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial

    02:59

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

    02:34

  • Mystery solved? Explorer thinks he found Amelia Earhart's lost plane

    01:38

  • FBI arrests man who allegedly threatened to bomb Massachusetts synagogue

    01:18

  • Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial after jury tampering allegations

    04:22

  • Woman rescued after being trapped on California gondola for 15 hours

    01:38

  • California woman sentenced to probation after fatally stabbing man

    04:20

  • 83-year-old Holocaust survivor finds family after 76 years

    03:07

  • Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

    02:19

  • Oklahoma teacher asked to return $50,000 bonus

    02:35

  • Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions

    03:07

  • 112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    01:44

NBC News Channel

Authorities locate missing Kentucky girl after mother found dead

00:59

5-year-old Lela Black was safely found with her father at a nearby hotel nearly a day after authorities found the body of her deceased mother at a home in Princeton, Ky., according to officials.Jan. 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Authorities locate missing Kentucky girl after mother found dead

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06

  • Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

    01:41

  • Five suspects arrested in Mojave Desert murders

    02:12

  • Medical world concerned after U.S. sells helium stockpile

    03:57

  • Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks

    04:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All