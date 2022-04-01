IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit

    03:10

  • Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case

    03:10

  • Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Rock tells Boston crowd he is still processing Will Smith slap

    05:10

  • Social-emotional learning in schools targeted as new critical race theory

    04:44

  • Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 

    03:11

  • From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journey

    01:58

  • High schoolers reveal challenges of adjusting from remote learning

    02:36

  • Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers

    01:42

  • Severe weather across the South

    01:14

  • Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

    01:36

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach

    07:00

  • Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school

    01:09

  • DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder

    02:28

  • Body of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion found

    00:21

  • Florida driver who killed two high school students in bus stop crash investigated for DUI

    01:55

  • New Jersey children sent to hospital after being served sanitizer in sealed milk cartons

    01:14

  • Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of powerful storm in Arkansas

    01:11

  • ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel 

    06:49

NBC News Channel

Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping

01:37

A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping an Arizona girl. The 12-year-old was found unharmed and safely returned home to her family. KPRX’s Mitch Carr reports.April 1, 2022

  • Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit

    03:10

  • Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case

    03:10

  • Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Rock tells Boston crowd he is still processing Will Smith slap

    05:10

  • Social-emotional learning in schools targeted as new critical race theory

    04:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All