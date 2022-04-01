Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit03:10
Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case03:10
Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral02:55
Now Playing
Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping01:37
UP NEXT
Chris Rock tells Boston crowd he is still processing Will Smith slap05:10
Social-emotional learning in schools targeted as new critical race theory04:44
Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 03:11
From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journey01:58
High schoolers reveal challenges of adjusting from remote learning02:36
Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers01:42
Severe weather across the South01:14
Texas woman details ‘horrifying’ moment hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead01:36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach07:00
Teen hospitalized after shooting at South Carolina middle school01:09
DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder02:28
Body of missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion found00:21
Florida driver who killed two high school students in bus stop crash investigated for DUI01:55
New Jersey children sent to hospital after being served sanitizer in sealed milk cartons01:14
Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of powerful storm in Arkansas01:11
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel 06:49
Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping01:37
A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping an Arizona girl. The 12-year-old was found unharmed and safely returned home to her family. KPRX’s Mitch Carr reports.April 1, 2022
Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit03:10
Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case03:10
Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral02:55
Now Playing
Missing Arizona girl returns home to family, suspect charged with kidnapping01:37
UP NEXT
Chris Rock tells Boston crowd he is still processing Will Smith slap05:10
Social-emotional learning in schools targeted as new critical race theory04:44