NBC News Channel

Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm

01:48

Gab Song, 73, was in good condition when rescuers found him in the wake of a storm that dumped eight inches of snow on the area where he was hiking. KNBC's Hetty Chang reports.Feb. 18, 2022

