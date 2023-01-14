IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Survivor shares story of hiding in bathtub during deadly tornado outbreak

    02:56

  • Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, dead at 54 years old

    01:45

  • New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

    01:32

  • Prostate cancer cases on the rise

    02:15

  • 6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals

    01:39

  • Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South

    03:25

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty gets his music rights back

    01:53

  • Broadway closes several shows that tell stories of diverse cultures

    03:38

  • Where does lottery money go?

    03:23

  • Yellen says Treasury may have to use 'extraordinary measures' to avoid default

    03:25

  • Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'

    01:36

  • CDC: Childhood vaccination rate falls for second straight year

    02:13

  • Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting

    02:42

  • Why teens are turning to alcohol to cope with loneliness, depression

    02:54

  • Clouded leopard escapes enclosure at Dallas Zoo

    03:24

  • Family mourns Hurricane Ian victim after discovery of remains

    02:10

  • Remains of Hurricane Ian victim found 100 days after her death

    00:45

  • Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout

    01:25

  • Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe

    01:36

  • 6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting

    02:07

NBC News Channel

Watch: Aerials show missing clouded leopard recovered at Dallas Zoo

01:03

Aerial video captured the moments when a clouded leopard that was reported missing at the Dallas Zoo was recovered on zoo property. The big cat was located uninjured and Dallas police have opened a criminal investigation into the leopard’s disappearance.Jan. 14, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Survivor shares story of hiding in bathtub during deadly tornado outbreak

    02:56

  • Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, dead at 54 years old

    01:45

  • New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

    01:32

  • Prostate cancer cases on the rise

    02:15

  • 6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals

    01:39

  • Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All