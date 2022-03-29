IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Missing Florida toddler's body found in septic tank

    Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

Missing Florida toddler's body found in septic tank

Investigators believe 18-month-old Jose Lara died after falling through an "improvised covering" on a septic tank near his home. WTLV's Kailey Tracy reports.March 29, 2022

    Missing Florida toddler's body found in septic tank

