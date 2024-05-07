IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport
May 7, 2024
    Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

01:37

Ana María Knezevich Henao was last seen in February during a trip to Spain. Her husband has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. WTVJ's Marissa Bagg reports.May 7, 2024

