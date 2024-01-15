- Now Playing
Missing Missouri residents allegedly tied to 'spiritual cult'01:40
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial02:01
Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions03:00
Woman charged with killing toddler researched deadly household products, officials say01:37
Florida Dollar General that was the site of a racist mass shooting reopens01:22
DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter02:39
WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit01:45
Trial begins for woman charged in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos06:43
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in federal court02:09
Closing arguments in Trump New York civil trial02:24
Third arrest made in connection to murder of pregnant Texas teen01:46
Minneapolis realtor discovers dead body at vacant home01:44
Soldier accused of plotting murder-for-hire to avenge mom's death01:29
Wrongfully convicted Black man awarded $25 million settlement02:23
Massachusetts woman accused of poisoning husband's soup01:53
Texas authorities trying to identify final victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’01:51
Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders01:43
Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting01:36
Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years01:27
Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police01:59
- Now Playing
Missing Missouri residents allegedly tied to 'spiritual cult'01:40
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial02:01
Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions03:00
Woman charged with killing toddler researched deadly household products, officials say01:37
Florida Dollar General that was the site of a racist mass shooting reopens01:22
DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter02:39
Play All