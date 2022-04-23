IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Texas National Guard member missing after trying to rescue migrants

    01:04

  • Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11

  • Police name ‘person of interest’ in Washington, D.C. shooting

    01:06

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast

    01:39

  • Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

    01:34

  • Three children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

    00:50

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • Woman survives 8-story leap from Washington apartment to escape attacker

    01:06

  • Florida teen charged in deadly 151-mph crash

    00:56

  • Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU law professor, his former brother-in-law

    01:57

  • Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

    03:07

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44

NBC News Channel

Missing New Hampshire couple found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near hiking trail

01:24

The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a New Hampshire hiking trial after a family member reported them missing. WBTS reports.April 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Texas National Guard member missing after trying to rescue migrants

    01:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All