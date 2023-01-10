IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists say restoration of the ozone layer is back on track

    04:00

  • U.S. cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say

    02:25

  • Navy veteran retires after viral TikTok fuels over $100,000 in donations

    01:29

  • Virginia teacher in stable condition after being shot by 6-year-old student

    01:36

  • Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack

    02:04

  • White House cooperating with DOJ review of classified Obama-Biden documents

    02:05

  • Blood and knife found in missing 39-year-old mother’s Massachusetts home

    01:30

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

  • Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital

    03:55

  • What caused 7,000 nurses from two NYC hospitals to walk off the job

    02:33

  • Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts mom held on $500K bail

    02:11

  • Reward offered in search for missing Pennsylvania mom

    01:54

  • Thousands of New York City nurses strike over pay, staffing

    02:04

  • Police searching for man caught on video who shot robber at Houston taqueria

    01:19

  • Millions brace for more severe storms in California

    02:27

  • Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker

    04:30

  • Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit

    04:42

  • Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court

    02:53

  • From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

    07:14

NBC News Channel

Missing Pennsylvania mom last seen January 3

01:58

Friends of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown say she would never leave her son behind, as concern grows over her disappearance. Brown’s car, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were all found inside her home. WCAU reports.Jan. 10, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Scientists say restoration of the ozone layer is back on track

    04:00

  • U.S. cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say

    02:25

  • Navy veteran retires after viral TikTok fuels over $100,000 in donations

    01:29

  • Virginia teacher in stable condition after being shot by 6-year-old student

    01:36

  • Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack

    02:04

  • White House cooperating with DOJ review of classified Obama-Biden documents

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All