IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pope Francis delivers Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australian

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Hong Kong bans CBD categorizing it a 'dangerous drug'

    00:57

  • Pope Francis arrives in Democratic Republic of Congo

    01:23

  • U.S. calls on Palestinians and Israelis to de-escalate tension

    01:24

  • U.S. pledges more advanced military support for South Korea

    00:34

  • Search for lost radioactive capsule stepped up in Australia

    01:06

  • Scores killed after suicide bomber targets mosque in Pakistan

    01:02

  • How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

    04:45

  • Secretary Blinken urges Israel, Palestine to stop violence

    01:21

  • At least 59 killed in Pakistan mosque after suicide bombing

    01:13

  • Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

    02:58

  • Blinken calls for calm amid rise in Israel-Palestinian tensions

    01:16

  • U.S. freestyle skier dies in avalanche in Japan

    00:46

  • Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles

    05:53

  • Netanyahu promises ‘strong, swift’ response to Jerusalem synagogue shooting

    00:56

  • Three dead as New Zealand city faces ‘unprecedented’ flooding

    01:16

  • At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27

  • Several killed in mass shooting at Jerusalem synagogue

    01:10

  • Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

    03:42

NBC News

Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australian

00:59

Search teams have found a radioactive capsule that was lost along an 870-mile stretch of highway in Western Australian. Authorities said they had "quite literally found the needle in the haystack."Feb. 1, 2023

  • Pope Francis delivers Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australian

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Hong Kong bans CBD categorizing it a 'dangerous drug'

    00:57

  • Pope Francis arrives in Democratic Republic of Congo

    01:23

  • U.S. calls on Palestinians and Israelis to de-escalate tension

    01:24

  • U.S. pledges more advanced military support for South Korea

    00:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All