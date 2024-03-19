IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road
March 19, 202401:56

Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

01:56

Wisconsin police have confirmed that a blanket found along a Manitowoc County road belonged to missing toddler Elijah Vue. WTMJ's Kaylee Staral reports.March 19, 2024

