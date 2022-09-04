IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Community shaken after man threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart

    01:47
Community shaken after man threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart

01:47

Residents of North Mississippi were shaken after authorities say a man stole a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a local Walmart. Police have identified 29-year-old Cory Patterson as the man who landed the plane in a field near Ripley in Tippah County. WTVA’s Bronson Woodruff reports.Sept. 4, 2022

    Community shaken after man threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart

    01:47
