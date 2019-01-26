U.S. news

Mississippi considering new flag

01:40

Lawmakers in Mississippi may consider changing the state flag to a design that does not include Confederate symbols.Jan. 26, 2019

  • Mississippi considering new flag

    01:40

  • What we know about the Covington Catholic students & their standoff

    08:53

  • Prof. Eddie Glaude: ‘Underneath this is a sense of double standard’

    09:10

  • Chris Hayes on race, retribution, and privilege in America

    03:44

  • ‘We have a long way to go’ Craig’s final thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    01:47

  • Sanders: 'We now have a president of the United States who is a racist'

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All