Mississippi father, son arrested after allegedly blocking, shooting into FedEx truck

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Alabama residents fear return of infamous 'New York poop train'02:38
Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California02:06
Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states03:19
Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl02:10
Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure01:49
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process03:59
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump04:06
Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns00:27
Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 02:38
Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits03:00
Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets01:45
Watch: Tesla in autopilot crashes into North Carolina police vehicle 02:07
Possible remains of Colorado teen found 10 years after her disappearance01:44
Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades03:56
Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting05:38
New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates02:28
Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices01:41
Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing02:26
Proposed housing development in Ohio village raises concerns01:42
9-year-old beats 4-year-old brother to death with broomstick01:58
Mississippi father, son arrested after allegedly blocking, shooting into FedEx truck01:36
Investigators say the two men attempted to stop the truck just after its driver had made a delivery, fired into the vehicle, then gave chase as it fled. WLBT's Roslyn Anderson reports.Feb. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Alabama residents fear return of infamous 'New York poop train'02:38
Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California02:06
Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states03:19
Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl02:10
Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure01:49
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process03:59