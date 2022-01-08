IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera

    02:09

  • WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

    04:36

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

    02:48

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

    01:42

  • Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 2021

    02:30

  • DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder

    02:03

  • Search for missing Texas 3-year-old continues

    01:14

  • Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

    01:25

  • Suspect accused of fatally shooting Illinois police sergeant captured

    01:20

  • Mississippi police officer discovers son's body at shooting scene

    01:25

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

  • Oxford, Michigan, students return to school with clear backpacks, increased security in wake of shooting

    01:07

  • NYPD officer shot in head while sleeping in car between shifts on New Year's Day

    01:47

  • 'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide

    01:54

  • What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

    02:27

NBC News

Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife

00:42

26-year-old Joseph Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his wife Mengqi Ji, who he buried in a state park.Jan. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera

    02:09

  • WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

    04:36

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

    02:48

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All