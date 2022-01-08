Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera02:09
WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing02:34
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused04:36
Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing02:48
Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested03:27
Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years01:28
Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested01:42
Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 202102:30
DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder02:03
Search for missing Texas 3-year-old continues01:14
Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun01:25
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Illinois police sergeant captured01:20
Mississippi police officer discovers son's body at shooting scene01:25
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud05:50
Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed02:17
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud03:25
Oxford, Michigan, students return to school with clear backpacks, increased security in wake of shooting01:07
NYPD officer shot in head while sleeping in car between shifts on New Year's Day01:47
'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide01:54
What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?02:27
Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife00:42
26-year-old Joseph Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his wife Mengqi Ji, who he buried in a state park.Jan. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera02:09
WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing02:34
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused04:36
Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing02:48
Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested03:27
Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years01:28