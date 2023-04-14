Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care

- Now Playing
Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care01:56
- UP NEXT
Texas couple fights for return of baby taken after at-home birth01:57
New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre01:45
Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court03:02
Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide01:43
Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis03:56
South Florida begins cleaning up after record-breaking rain04:39
Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home03:24
Classified document leaker wanted to ‘impress his friends,’ officials say04:14
2 Indianapolis police officers indicted in death of man who was handcuffed and tased01:53
California police officers under investigation for racist text messages02:48
Body cam video shows Chauvin using force on victims in Minneapolis lawsuit02:21
DeSantis team asks Florida reps. not to endorse Trump04:13
Video shows Florida wildlife officers mistakenly killing legally-owned pregnant boa constrictor02:22
Feinstein asks to be temporarily replaced on committee amid calls for resignation03:17
Thief steals around $100K in dimes from tractor-trailer in Philadelphia01:30
Texas county votes to keep library system open04:38
Washington Commanders' Daniel Snyder nearing sale of team for record $6 billion04:36
McConnell says he'll return to Senate Monday after treatment for concussion00:15
Trump wraps up eight hours of deposition in business fraud civil lawsuit03:08
- Now Playing
Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care01:56
- UP NEXT
Texas couple fights for return of baby taken after at-home birth01:57
New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre01:45
Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court03:02
Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide01:43
Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis03:56
Play All