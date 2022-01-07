Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash
01:40
Share this -
copied
A Missouri woman who was charged in the Capitol riot was accused of DUI after a fatal crash. The state’s highway patrol has requested that Emily Hernandez be charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death. Hernandez is already facing five charges from the Jan. 6 riot.Jan. 7, 2022
World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years
00:58
Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested
03:27
House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'
02:17
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors
02:07
Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire
02:07
Now Playing
Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash