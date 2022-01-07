Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for fatal DUI crash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Missouri woman who was charged in the Capitol riot was arrested for DUI after a fatal crash. The state’s highway patrol has requested that Emily Hernandez be charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death. Hernandez is already facing five charges from the Jan. 6 riot.
Jan. 7, 2022
