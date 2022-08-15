IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Griner defense team files appeal to drug conviction

    00:31

  • Iran denies involvement in Salman Rushdie attack, blames author and his followers

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Prime Minister Modi vows to make India developed nation in 25 years

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07

  • US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • U.S. lawmakers visit to Taiwan’s parliament causes outrage in Beijing

    00:48

  • Norway’s beloved walrus Freya euthanized after drawing crowds

    01:03

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • Huge blast in Armenian capital kills one

    01:03

  • Fire at Egyptian Coptic church kills 41

    00:56

  • Jerusalem shooting leaves at least 8 Israelis injured

    01:02

  • At least 1 dead, dozens injured in Spain after stage collapses at music festival

    01:05

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • Violence in Mexican border city leaves 11 dead

    01:36

  • Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

    00:38

  • European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels

    00:56

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

    00:56

  • Wildfires continue to rage across France’s famous wine region

    00:50

  • Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million

    00:58

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic

    01:28

NBC News

Prime Minister Modi vows to make India developed nation in 25 years

01:16

As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of the end of British rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vowing to make India a developed nation within 25 years. Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi, Modi called on the country’s youth to “make the dreams of India come true.”Aug. 15, 2022

  • Griner defense team files appeal to drug conviction

    00:31

  • Iran denies involvement in Salman Rushdie attack, blames author and his followers

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Prime Minister Modi vows to make India developed nation in 25 years

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07

  • US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • U.S. lawmakers visit to Taiwan’s parliament causes outrage in Beijing

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All