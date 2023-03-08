Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school

DOJ investigation shows Louisville police practice ‘aggressive style of policing’03:15
DOJ to review policies of Memphis police following deadly beating of Tyre Nichols02:06
- Now Playing
Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school01:31
- UP NEXT
Fmr. CDC head Redfield reinforces belief that Covid ‘more likely’ spread from lab leak03:12
House Foreign Affairs Committee begins hearings on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan04:07
U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China03:19
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day04:26
Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘went too far’ in 2020 stolen election claims03:04
Biden considers controversial family detention border policy05:14
Watch as car plows into Houston coffee shop during podcast00:52
Four killed in two-plane collision over Florida lake00:55
Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcast04:20
Blind and mostly-deaf fiddle star reshaping bluegrass01:29
Two Americans killed, two return to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping03:15
WeightWatchers buying subscription company providing weight-loss drugs01:35
Man stabs flight attendant, tries to exit plane in midair attack02:11
Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two others alive03:01
Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing00:57
Massachusetts man charged in attack on United flight attendant01:48
Massachusetts police identify 'Granby Girl' who was found dead in 197801:31
DOJ investigation shows Louisville police practice ‘aggressive style of policing’03:15
DOJ to review policies of Memphis police following deadly beating of Tyre Nichols02:06
- Now Playing
Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school01:31
- UP NEXT
Fmr. CDC head Redfield reinforces belief that Covid ‘more likely’ spread from lab leak03:12
House Foreign Affairs Committee begins hearings on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan04:07
U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China03:19
Play All